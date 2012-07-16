On July 18, 2012, Nelson Mandela’s 94th birthday will be celebrated around the world by admirers and contemporaries. We celebrate his birthday by taking a look back on his legendary life, from his early school years through his years on Robben Island, from his heralded release through his successful career as president of South Africa. Africa.com salutes Madiba!

A painting of Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela (mural) Mission San Francisco, CA