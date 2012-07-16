On July 18, 2012, Nelson Mandela’s 94th birthday will be celebrated around the world by admirers and contemporaries. We celebrate his birthday by taking a look back on his legendary life, from his early school years through his years on Robben Island, from his heralded release through his successful career as president of South Africa. Africa.com salutes Madiba!
Celebrating Nelson Mandela′s 94th Birthday
About the Author: Editorial Staff
Africa.com's Editorial Staff is the best group of writers and contributors covering Africa. The talented team publishes fun & easy reads as well as thought provoking commentary relevant to all 54 countries in Africa.
