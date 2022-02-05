Celebrating Malawi’s Showing in Afcon

A group of Malawians living in the US have given a cash reward to footballers who represented the country in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) games in Cameroon. This is after the team reached the knock-out phase of the tournament for the first time. The country’s football association said it had received $154,000 from a group of football-loving Malawians. The Malawians in the diaspora raised the money through a WhatsApp group. Group chairman Tonny Chirwa said they had given the players the money as a token of appreciation for a job well done and as motivation for them to continue working hard and aiming high. President Lazarus Chakwera had also the footballers a cash reward if they got a “desired result” in their game against Senegal and proceeded to the round of 16. Malawi achieved a goalless draw in their game with Senegal and proceeded to the round of 16 where they lost to Morocco.

SOURCE: BBC

