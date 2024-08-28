Celebrating Innovation: Babeksingh Khalsa Wins Banktech Innovator Of The Year

Babeksingh Khalsa, Vice President of Sales for Africa at Panamax Inc., was honored with the prestigious Banktech Innovator of the Year award at the 15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024, held on August 14th at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Babeksingh has been a transformative force in digital financial solutions across Africa. His leadership and strategic vision have driven significant advancements in the financial sector, making him a standout figure in the fintech landscape.

At Panamax Inc., Babeksingh has spearheaded initiatives that bridge financial gaps and enhance access to digital services across the continent. His commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address the unique challenges faced by African markets has earned him this well-deserved recognition.

The Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries. Babeksingh’s award underscores his pivotal role in shaping the future of banking in Africa. His efforts continue to empower economic growth and advance digital transformation, reinforcing Panamax Inc.’s position as a leader in the fintech industry.

Congratulations to Babeksingh Khalsa on this outstanding achievement! His dedication and innovative spirit are driving the future of financial services and inspiring positive change throughout Africa.

For more updates and information, visit our website: https://connected banking.com/summit/ethiopia