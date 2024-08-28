Celebrating Innovation: Babeksingh Khalsa Wins Banktech Innovator Of The Year

Babeksingh Khalsa, Vice  President of Sales for Africa at Panamax Inc., was honored with the prestigious  Banktech Innovator of the Year award at the 15th Edition Connected Banking  Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024, held on August 14th at the  Ethiopian Skylight Hotel

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Babeksingh has been a  transformative force in digital financial solutions across Africa. His leadership and  strategic vision have driven significant advancements in the financial sector,  making him a standout figure in the fintech landscape. 

At Panamax Inc., Babeksingh has spearheaded initiatives that bridge financial  gaps and enhance access to digital services across the continent. His commitment  to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address the unique challenges faced by  African markets has earned him this well-deserved recognition. 

The Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024 brought together industry  leaders, innovators, and visionaries. Babeksingh’s award underscores his pivotal  role in shaping the future of banking in Africa. His efforts continue to empower  economic growth and advance digital transformation, reinforcing Panamax Inc.’s  position as a leader in the fintech industry. 

Congratulations to Babeksingh Khalsa on this outstanding achievement! His  dedication and innovative spirit are driving the future of financial services and  inspiring positive change throughout Africa. 

For more updates and information, visit our website: https://connected banking.com/summit/ethiopia 

