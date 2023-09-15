Seed Academy Ghana Hosts a Basketball Showcase

Over 150 elite male and female student-athletes from across Ghana, braved the rain to participate in the Seed Academy Ghana (SAG) 3×3 Basketball Tournament held at the University of Ghana. The players in the under 16 age category traveled from as far as Kumasi and Cape Coast to Accra to showcase their skills and the transformative power of basketball.

Charm Basketball Academy emerged as the Boy’s Champions while Basketball School Academy dominated the girls field and won the title of Champions.

3×3 Basketball is a fast-paced, non-stop action and entertaining format of two teams of three players for a 10-minute game. DJ MzOrstin kept the energy high with a continuous infusion of hip hop and Afrobeats while media personality Brownberry commentated on the play by play action.

“The Seed Academy Ghana 3×3 Showcase exemplifies the transformative power of basketball in Ghana. As basketball evangelists, we will continue to empower, teach, and level the playing field through the game of basketball. We thank all the student-athletes, coaches, volunteers, and staff that made this event a success. This is another step towards a brighter future for Ghana’s youth,” shared former NBA Player and Founder of Seed Academy Ghana, Pops Mensah-Bonsu.

Seed Academy Ghana will continue to create events, programs and activities to empower young people in Ghana through the game of basketball.

The Ghana Division of SEED, (Sports for Education and Economic Development) Academy was launched by Pops Mensah-Bonsu in 2018 and works in partnership with the Ghana Basketball Association to help support and enhance the development of basketball, coaching and infrastructure for the sport in the country as well as mentor, coach, and signpost future basketball talents.