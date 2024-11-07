Celebrating Excellence: African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 Honors Pioneers in Africa’s Energy Sector

The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2024 Awards Ceremony honored 12 outstanding individuals and companies across 10 categories during the Gala Dinner on Tuesday evening.

These prestigious annual awards celebrate individuals and organizations making a lasting impact on Africa’s oil, gas and energy sectors, driving progress toward continent-wide energy security. Notably, the evening’s highest honor – the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award – was awarded to three recipients. This prestigious award recognizes a sustained, decades-long career marked by visionary leadership, groundbreaking innovation and lifelong dedication to Africa’s energy future. Below is the full list of winners for the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 Awards.

Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award

Benedict Oramah, President&Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank; Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization; Nikki Martin, President and CEO of EnerGeo Alliance.

For over 30 years, Benedict Oramah has been instrumental in financing African energy projects that drive industrial growth, intra-African trade and energy access. His vision for a connected, energy-sufficient Africa has spurred foreign investment and positioned Afreximbank as a leader in financial innovation. Under his leadership, Afreximbank launched the Africa Energy Bank this year with the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), uniquely mobilizing funds for investments across the energy value chain, supporting transition fuels and fostering economic diversification.

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of APPO, has been recognized for his dedication to inclusive, collaborative and sustainable development in Africa. Under his leadership, APPO has significantly advanced the African energy sector, notably through the 2024 launch of the Africa Energy Bank. With an initial capital of $5 billion and headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, this institution aims to improve access to financing for African oil and gas projects.

As President and CEO of EnerGeo Alliance, Nikki Martin has been instrumental in championing technology and data-driven strategies to boost exploration efficiency while enhancing environmental sustainability across Africa. For over a decade, Martin has been a strong advocate for increased upstream investment in Africa’s energy frontiers, identifying advanced seismic surveys and data generation as key tools for minimizing project risks and uncovering future resources.

Energy Person of the Year

Meg O’Neill, CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy

Meg O’Neill was recognized for nearly three decades of experience in the global oil and gas industry and her unwavering commitment to ensuring a just African energy transition. Under her leadership, Woodside Energy achieved a historic milestone with the production of first oil from its Sangomar Field Development earlier this year, ushering in a new era of hydrocarbon sector growth in Senegal. O’Neill is the first non-African to receive this award.

ESG Leader of the Year

bp

bp is transitioning from an oil company to an integrated energy company focused on ESG and sustainability. It aims for a 10-15% emissions reduction by 2025, 20-30% by 2030 and net-zero by 2050. Plans include methane measurement at sites, a 50 GW renewable capacity by 2030, and support for a just energy transition in Africa through education, social investment and biodiversity, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Service Provider of the Year

Africa Global Logistics

Africa Global Logistics (AGL) is fueling economic growth across Africa through comprehensive logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and transportation. In 2024, AGL made strides in Africa’s energy sector with its Lobito Terminal in Angola, capable of handling over one million tons annually, and took on bulk terminal operations in Namibia’s Port of Walvis Bay. By boosting regional connectivity, AGL is essential to Africa’s logistics infrastructure and energy development.

Deal of the Year

Oando-NAOC

Oando PLC, a Nigerian energy company, acquired Eni’s 100% stake in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) for $783 million, doubling its interests in OML 60, 61, 62 and 63 to 40%. The acquisition includes 40 oil and gas fields (24 in production), 40 prospects, 12 production stations, 1,490 km of pipeline, three gas plants and key infrastructure. The deal highlights Oando’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s oil and gas production.

Local Content Champion

Perenco

Perenco, a leading independent oil and gas company in Africa, prioritizes local content development and believes in an energy future driven by African talent. The company hires predominantly African staff, promotes female participation, and partners with local businesses. In 2023, Perenco expanded its training programs, providing hundreds of workers with essential skills in operations, maintenance, and safety. Its Barge Training Center, active across four African countries, further supports sustainable industry growth.

Reformer and Change Maker of the Year

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of Angola

Since 2019, Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas has transformed the country into a top oil and gas investment destination through key reforms. Establishing the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency allowed Sonangol to focus on operations, boosting transparency and market confidence. The ministry’s initiatives—introducing Risk Service Contracts, a permanent offer scheme, and tax incentives—have streamlined contract processes, attracting substantial investment and setting a benchmark for Africa’s producers.

E&P Leader

Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy has made a significant impact on Africa’s energy security through pioneering deepwater projects, notably achieving first oil from the Sangomar Field offshore Senegal. As Senegal’s first offshore oil development, Sangomar is set to produce 100,000 barrels daily. With 23 wells in Phase 1 and a $4.9-5.2 billion budget, Woodside’s timely, on-budget execution enhances Senegal’s investment appeal and strengthens regional energy stability.

Gas Monetization Award

EG LNG; Perenco

EG LNG is pioneering gas monetization in Equatorial Guinea, positioning the country as a regional Gas Mega Hub. As operator of the Punta Europa LNG terminal, EG LNG monetizes gas from the Alba and Alen fields and recently expanded by tying in the Aseng field. In 2024, agreements with Cameroon and Nigeria further solidified its role, enabling transborder gas processing and enhancing Equatorial Guinea’s global LNG export capacity and regional energy security.

Perenco is leading Africa’s gas monetization efforts, driving growth through small-scale LNG and offshore liquefaction investments. In Cameroon, its Bipaga Gas Processing Center supplies gas to the Keda ceramics factory, while the Hilli Episeyo FLNG facility pioneers converted LNG technology. In Gabon, Perenco is developing a 700,000-ton annual capacity LNG plant at Cap Lopez, backed by a $1 billion investment. These projects highlight Perenco’s role in advancing Central Africa’s gas and energy sustainability.

Geoscience and Data Management Project of the Year

TGS/PGS

Following their merger, TGS/PGS have become leaders in geoscience and data management, advancing seismic data acquisition to enhance exploration efficiency. In Africa, they offer an extensive multi-client data library, spanning from the MSGBC region to Nigeria, the West African salt basins, and Southwest Africa. Their high-resolution datasets provide crucial geological insights, helping operators reduce exploration risks. Committed to sustainability, TGS/PGS is pivotal in responsibly unlocking Africa’s hydrocarbon potential.

ExxonMobil Africa STEM Challenge

Angola

Another key award presented was the ExxonMobil STEM Challenge, celebrating the brightest young minds from Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique. High school students from these countries showcased innovative projects and competed for top honors in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with a team of four students representing each nation. The Angolan team won first place, followed by Namibia in second and Mozambique in third.

