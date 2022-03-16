YOUKNOW Digital is on track to putting Global martech on the map
Over the past few months, marketing technology provider YOUKNOW Digital has been focusing on growth and rejuvenation at various levels. From scaling internal teams and improving brand awareness to celebrating partnership wins, there’s no doubt the company has matured. The next step for YOUKNOW Digital is to build on the success of the last 8 years and increase its offering to its clients across Africa.
“As the industry has morphed and the need to understand more about consumers has developed, we have grown to accommodate that,” says CEO at YOUKNOW Digital, Kelvin Jonck. “We felt this was a good time to refresh our brand, enhance our website, and update our message to our partners. We’ve also been able to scale our team, open offices in Cape Town, and start onboarding new technology partners who share our vision of ensuring that African organisations get access to the best global technology with local expertise.”
Growing an organisation
YOUKNOW Digital has expanded rapidly. The staff complement has increased in teams such as Customer Success, Strategy, and Marketing, adding people who share in our core values and can keep the company on its upwards growth trajectory.
“With a history of continued growth from day one, YOUKNOW’s plans for the year are to continue to drive new business and strategic partnerships across South Africa and the rest of the continent,” comments Chief Growth Officer at YOUKNOW Digital, Don Packett. “We want to solidify our Customer Success processes to ensure seamless engagement and support for our customers. We’re also aggressively ramping up our marketing efforts through our new marketing team and revamped website.”
The way the business has matured since its beginnings in 2013 is also reflected in the new and improved website. The website is bold and user-friendly, with efficient functions and important information on Market Research, Social Media Management, and Digital Consumer Intelligence – three key solutions provided by the company. By updating the visual consumer-facing brand, YOUKNOW Digital hopes to give clients an even better digital experience, while sharing crucial company services and messaging.
Partnerships that drive success
Strong partnerships are a cornerstone of YOUKNOW Digital, allowing the organisation to leverage awareness of the successful brands their partners have built, offering clients the best technological solutions. The company appreciates that their partners’ wins provide more opportunities for YOUKNOW and a stronger position in the martech industry.
“The growth and evolution that YOUKNOW has seen over the last eight years has closely mirrored that of our clients – both agencies and individual brands – as well as our technology partners,” comments Jonck. “For years, there’s been a strong desire from our clients to win in the social media space. We’ve been able to become experts at this and assist our clients in leveraging the best technology in the world to win.”
Recently, YOUKNOW’s technological partners have been doing some amazing things. Social media management platform Hootsuite has just released their most extensive Global Digital Report yet, offering a comprehensive look at the state of the internet, mobile devices, social media, advertising, ecommerce, and more. Earlier this month, digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch made it onto two of G2’s Top 50 software lists, establishing themselves as a top provider of Enterprise and Marketing products. And, impressively, leading audience insights company GWI raised over $180 million in Series B funding to continue building the future of audience insights technology. YOUKNOW Digital is proud to be associated with such innovative and successful brands. And, there are even more partnerships in the pipeline to look out for.
“We’ve added some great new brands to our client list over the past few months, which – for me – says we’re doing things right,” declares Packett. “It’s an incredibly exciting time in YOUKNOW’s journey, and we’re only getting started.”
ABOUT YOUKNOW
YOUKNOW’s mission is to help brands leapfrog their competition by guiding them to leverage some of the world’s best marketing and CX technologies. YOUKNOW’s modern technology solutions make it possible for businesses to learn about current and prospective customers based on the information they’re constantly providing through interactions on various digital and direct channels. Brands such as Accenture, MTN and Standard Bank rely on YOUKNOW to take their digital consumer intelligence to the next level. Visit www.youknow.co.za to learn more.