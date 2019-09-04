Celebrate Heritage Day With South African’s Favourite Muso – Matthew Mole!

If music, food and fun with friends and family is how you love to spend some leisure time, then grab your tickets now for Music in the Park which takes place on Heritage Day, Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga!

Bring your picnic blankets and enjoy an afternoon filled with great views and the folky sounds of headliner, South African favourite, Matthew Mole as well as other popular local musicians from 12 noon till 18h00.

Matthew Mole is a born and bred Capetonian, but regularly plays his charismatic sets for Durban audiences. Known for his songs, Thanks to you, You Beautiful, “Take Yours, I’ll Take Mine; “Autumn”; “Holding on”; “Run”; “Inside Out” and more, Mole continues to amass of fans within the South African music scene and always sees hordes of fans singing along.

This family-friendly event costs only R150 per person, kids from 8 years to 12 years pay just R100 and tickets are available at Webtickets. Children under the age of 8 years old are free. If you buy your tickets before September 8th, for every two adult tickets you buy, you get one free.

For those who need refreshment whilst enjoying the melodies, there will be fully stocked bars with all your favourite drinks, a wide range of some of SA’s best wines, beers, a Gin & Tonic Garden as well food which is made available onsite.

Due to the nature of the event, all concert goers must note that no food or beverages, camping chairs or umbrellas are permitted, however picnic blankets and cushions are more than welcome!

For more information contact Big Nite Out on 031 512 5000. Tickets can be purchased online at webtickets.co.za (https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1470248345)

T’s & C’s apply / Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18 / Drink responsibly.!