Catch a Great Sunset in these Cape Town Spots

Lion’s Head is Cape Town’s iconic landmark with out-of-this-world views of Table Mountain, Camps Bay, the city and the ocean. An afternoon hike up this popular trail will definitely get you one of the most beautiful sunsets the city has to offer. Grab your picnic basket and pack in your favourite snacks because you’re making your way to another dazzling spot to catch the sunset in Cape Town’s Signal Hill. Cape Town has beautiful beaches, all of them perfect to enjoy a good sunset, but Blouberg is a must for everyone in Cape Town. Take a drive along Chapman’s Peak and enjoy the views, the ocean, and the sunset. Step out of the car and take a moment to gaze into space while the sea breeze kisses your face. Rooftop restaurants situated along the beach offer the greatest seats to watch a beautiful sunset. The Camps Bay promenade is a popular hangout spot and the vibey atmosphere makes the sunset extra idyllic.
