Casualties of Tigray Conflict Wash Up in Sudan

Bodies with gunshot wounds and hands tied behind their backs have washed up in a river in Sudan that borders Ethiopia. Dr Tewodros Tefera and other witnesses believe the victims came from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where rebels are fighting the government’s army. Sudanese police are reported to have retrieved a total of 28 corpses. Dr Tefera told the BBC that dozens of people are still trying to cross the river at Humera, where there has been increasing reports of ethnic violence. he Ethiopian medic, who fled from Tigray to Sudan in November when the conflict began, said that on Monday he saw 10 bodies that had been pulled from the River Setit, which is known as Tekeze in Tigray. The male and female corpses had probably been in the water for at least seven days, according to Dr Tefera, who now works in a refugee camp in Hamdayet, where thousands of Ethiopians are living. The doctor said new arrivals to the refugee camp told staff of mass arrests by pro-government militias from the neighbouring region of Amhara in Ethiopia. These allegations have not been verified by the BBC. The Ethiopian government says fake news is being spread about a possible massacre in the border city of Humera.
SOURCE: BBC