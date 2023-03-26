Case Studies: Strategising for a New Era of African Trade

Many companies credit their success in Africa to leveraging macroeconomic trends, anticipating the positive impact of the AfCFTA and focusing on the key enablers that facilitate increased intra-African trade. Menzies Aviation is the largest aviation services provider in Africa, supplying air cargo, fuel and ground services in 20 African countries and employing more than 3,500 people. Menzies has identified Africa as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets for both air cargo and passenger travel — both of which will be accelerated by the AfCFTA. The company recognises the AfCFTA’s potential to make air travel and cargo movement easier, cheaper, safer and more competitive and so it is already working with airlines looking to enter the African market, including several Middle Eastern carriers seeking to jointly expand their networks with Menzies.

WEFORUM