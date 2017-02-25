casablanca, morocco

Accommodation

The first hotel we recommend is Hyatt Regency, which is located in the United Nation central square of the city opposite to the gates of the old medina. It’s one of the most sought-after business hotels in the Moroccan economic capital and includes a large number of rooms with access to a dedicated lounge, a swimming pool in the middle of the bougainvillea, and meeting and catering spaces which are the major focal points of the local business clientele. Inside, there is an excellent Moroccan restaurant, the Dar Beida.

The second hotel we suggest in this travel guide for enjoying your stay in Casablanca is The Kenzi Tower Hotel. It’s a spa hotel that will seduce any traveler looking for serenity. This hotel is located only 1.4 Kms from the Old Medina. Guests will not have to travel far for a meal with the Sky 28 Restaurant and Kenzi Tower Restaurant just minutes away. Visitors will have plenty of entertainment options in their rooms including access to cable and satellite TV, international phones and a wonderful fitness centre.

Another important hotel in the city is Sheraton Casablanca Hotel & Towers with 6 restaurants, 11 meeting rooms and 286 rooms. It’s an amazing hotel for business travelers located in Avenue des Forces Armées Royales.

Africa.com also recommends staying at Golden Tulip Farah Casablanca. This hotel that has been seen in various movies and it has all the potential to seduce the business clientele, with 280 rooms and suites, and its conference center which can accommodate up to 600 people.

Our last choice is Movenpick Hotel Casablanca, located only a few minutes from the airport and the city center. The Movenpick Hotel Casablanca (formerly Casablanca Plaza Hotel), offers a good value accommodation in a convenient location just minutes from the airport and the city center. This beautiful five-star hotel is equipped with everything: sauna, swimming pool, laundry, room service, babysitting and a large conference room to celebrate any event you wish to memorize.