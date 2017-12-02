Casablanca Hosts Pan-African Conference To Discuss Renewable Energy Project Development

Energy leaders gather in Casablanca today for the conclusion of the 2nd Africa Renewable Energy

Forum, a platform to explore opportunities for renewable energy project development in Africa.

The conference was co-located with the Gas Options: North & West Africa meeting. Collectively the two meetings gathered over 250 decision-makers from the continent’s energy sector to participate in panel discussions, networking functions and roundtables.

The Ministerial session welcomed heads of state to share updates regarding Africa’s plans to increase renewable energy generation, countries taking the lead and the establishment of an enabling regulatory frame work to integrate renewables into the energy mix.

Speakers included H.E. Honourable Patrick Eyogo Edzang, Minister of Water and Energy, Gabon, H.E. Honourable William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Power from Ghana’s Ministry of Energy, Zohra Ettaik, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development in Morocco and Isabel Soares, Office of the Secretary of State for Energy – Representing H.E. Honourable Jorge Seguro Sanches, Secretary of State for Energy in Portugal.

The conference also attracted representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities in Mauritius, the Ministry of Energy and Water in Mali, EDM from Mozambique, Liberia Electricity Corporation, Ghana’s GRIDCo & Gambia’s National Water and Electricity Company

Topics raised throughout the two-day forum examined the long-term commitment of the private sector in making renewable energy profitable and affordable, the positive impact of IPPs on localisation , the role of gas as an enabler of renewable energy and an analysis of how the blending of development and commercial financing can become increasingly successful.

