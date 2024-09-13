Careers and Skills Guidance for Thai Students in Egypt

On 7 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo in collaboration with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage organised a training session on ‘Careers and Skills Guidance’ at the Al-Sheikh Zayed Center, Al-Azhar University. It aimed to motivate the students to start thinking and preparing themselves for the world of work after graduation. The Embassy invited distinguished speakers included Coach Jimi, Potchanarat Seebungkerd, founder of Jimi The Coach -Thailand Coaching Academy and Song Sook Social Enterprise, with more than 20 years of coaching experience, and Coach Natshaad Nantaterm, CEO of Jimi The Coach, to give advice on building a positive attitude, living a balanced life, having self-awareness and recognising others, understanding our life goals and higher purposes, as well as following our dreams.

In addition, Mr. Tanit Loipimai, Minister Counsellor and Mr. Chartchai Tiamsanit, Counsellor from the Office of Labour Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, shared insights about job opportunities abroad, especially the job market in the Middle East, as well as the required knowledge, necessary skills and relevant regulations. The session was well received by the Thai students, with 88 students participated.

