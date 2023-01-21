CAR – Cameroon: An Investigation into the Wagner Group’s African Financial Model

From gold to coffee, wood to spirits, the Russian group has made the Central African Republic and Cameroon the backbone of a network of companies whose profits are worth millions of euros. Here’s The Africa Report’s investigation into the heart of the Wagner “multinational”. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenaries are notably exploiting the Ndassima mine in the Central African Republic, where they melt gold bars that are then discreetly shipped to Russia. Thanks to contacts in Cameroon, the port of Douala has become the hub of their commercial operations. They hope to expand their activities there. It’s one of the few passable secondary roads in the Ouaka region of central CAR. A new strip of tarmac stretches for about 10km through the bush, from the town of Ndassima to the gold mine of the same name.

