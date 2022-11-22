There is no voice better suited for a rendition of the iconic Donny Hathaway classic, “This Christmas” than Cape Town’s homegrown talent, Whitney April. This will be Whitney’s second offering to the world following the release of her version of “The Prayer” featuring Rodrick Dixon. So why the Donny Hathaway classic? “I love Christmas music!” Whitney explains. “There are so many classic songs to choose from but ‘This Christmas’ just feels so good. The lyrics and music just draw you in and puts a smile on my face. It was so much fun recording it.”

Listen to “This Christmas” here: https://youtu.be/rBMTCnUjsxA

After being discovered online when her talent caught the attention of PJ Morton’s manager, Wade Jordan, Whitney signed a management deal and has a team to support her as she navigates the music industry. While she is currently based in the mother city, the producers and musicians she worked with are all abroad which meant that this Christmas single, as well as her previous one, was recorded via Zoom. “My brother and I were in the studio in Cape Town. We had the team on zoom in Chicago. We would do some takes and play them back & get feedback. We had done it before with my first single, so this time around it felt like second nature.”

To namedrop some of those involved in this particular project, they had Rick Robinson as the producer; Kevin Woods (Recorded with artists such as AJR, H.E.R, Mary J. Blige, Jessie J and more) on horns; Maurice Fitzgerlad (He’s played/toured with everyone including Destiny Child, Beyonce and currently touring with Isley Brothers) on bass and Varo Johnson on drums. “I got to meet Rick Robinson (producer) as well as get vocal direction from him in person and on zoom,” Whitney shares. “It was an honor working with him, he’s very talented. I didn’t get to meet the rest of the musicians but having them involved is huge to me as they are great talents and made this project 100 times better. Considering that they’ve played for such artists as Beyonce, Yolanda Adams, BeBe & CeCe Winans, H.E.R., Brandy and Mary J Blige is mind-blowing.”

As the year starts to draw to a close, it often becomes a time of reflection. When asked what the biggest lesson she has learned this year has been, Whitney had this to say – “This year one of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is to take a chance on myself despite the fear of the “what if”. To not be afraid to step out in faith.”

This is only the beginning for this wonderful talent as she gears up for the release of her EP next year. “I’m looking forward to growing and becoming more confident as a person and an artist, as well as putting out more music.

