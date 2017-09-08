Cape Town Neighbourhoods & How They Got Their Names

Bordered by the cold Atlantic Ocean and adorned by one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Table Mountain, Cape Town is one of South Africa‘s oldest cities and prime tourist destinations.

According to oral tradition that has been passed on from generation to generation, its early inhabitants were the Khoisan populations, who called the area ”//Hui !Gaeb”, meaning “where cloud gather”. When Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias landed in the region, he named it “Cabo das Tormentas”, meaning “Cape of Storms”, because of its perilous seas and inclement weather. The area was a key stop for traders and explorers making their way to India and the East, thus earning the nickname “Cape of Good Hope” (in Portuguese, “Cabo da Boa Esperança”) for its provision of fresh water, supplies, and beautiful scenery. The name “Cape of Good Hope” was used to refer to the whole region, and in 1901, it became known as Cape Province.