The eyes of the world will be on Cape Town next year when the city hosts one of the world’s most important gatherings for the entrepreneurial sector in Africa. The Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC+ Africa 2024) takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, on 13 and 14 March 2024. This gathering has been pioneered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN which has footprint in 180 countries globally and 43 countries on the African continent.

“Entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in driving the development of Africa and its people. Our congress will connect the continent’s entrepreneurs with the best and the brightest from around the world. It will also be a chance for Africa to show off its ingenuity and excellence to a global audience,” says Carmen Rossouw, GEC+Africa 2024, Project Lead.

GEN Africa’s mandate is to support and connect African entrepreneurs to the best global resources and investor networks, create platforms that will drive a coordinated, consolidated, and collaborative entrepreneurial ecosystem and advocate for policies that will drive sustainable growth for entrepreneurs on the African continent. It is with this mandate in mind that GEC+ Africa has been convened.

“In the build-up to the main event, lead up activities and regional pitch competitions will be held across Africa. These platforms will showcase the continent’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, identify regional talent, and highlight African innovation. Fifteen competition finalists will have the chance to pitch on the GEC+ Africa pitching stage, with three winners ultimately sharing in prizes up to USD100,000,” says Carmen Rossouw.

The regional pitch competitions and lead up activity events have been planned for Lagos, Nairobi, Windhoek, Algiers, Cairo, and Accra. With less than 2 weeks until the first lead up activity taking place in Nigeria on the 28th of July, it is anticipated that over 100 startups, SMMEs and investors will be in attendance. All African countries are encouraged to apply for the pitch competitions and not only those from the above-mentioned countries.

“The aim for GEC+ Africa is to create and enabling environment that supports startups and SMMEs on the continent who create jobs while boosting the continental economic growth. GEC+ Africa is determined to develop innovative entrepreneurial ecosystems which can advance growth across a wide range of sectors in a majority of African markets with a focus on sustainability and a desire to contribute to a better Africa,” says Carmen Rossouw.

GEC+ Africa 2024 is co-hosted by 22 On Sloane, the largest startup campus in Africa. The campus offers disruptive startups and innovative SMEs a complete turnkey solution to scale from the initial idea all the way to commercialization, funding opportunity and access to markets.

Registration for GEC+ Africa is now open at https://gecafrica.co/