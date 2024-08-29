Canon Unveils New Flagship imagePROGRAF PRO-1100: An A2 Desktop Printer with the Highest Quality and Durability

Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) announces the release of the highly anticipated imagePROGRAF PRO-1100, a flagship A2 model from the desktop inkjet professional printer range. Designed specifically for professional photographers and serious enthusiasts, the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 is engineered to deliver exceptional photo quality and durability.

The printer sets new standards in photo printing, featuring pigment ink LUCIA PRO II [1] newly developed for the series. Offering unparalleled image quality with a wider spectrum of colour compared to the existing imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 model, it delivers prints with breathtaking depth and detail, capturing the subtlest nuances in photography.

The printer’s advanced ink technology ensures remarkable light fastness and scratch resistance, allowing high-quality printed works to be appreciated and preserved for decades to come, with light resistance up to 200 years [2] – perfect for archival and documentary purposes. The 12-ink pigment system with its wider colour gamut delivers smooth colour graduation and deeper blacks and blues, revealing previously unseen detail and depth, particularly in landscapes, seascapes and challenging shadow areas. This level of detail gives users, from entry-level enthusiasts to those exhibiting their prints, the confidence that the prints will be faithful to the original image.

For those who like a matte finish with art papers, the inclusion of a matte black ink dramatically enhances black density, achieving rich, deep blacks that bring images to life – especially in black and white photography. For those who prefer a glossier finish, the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 maintains exceptional quality on glossy and semi-glossy papers, utilising the Chroma Optimiser for uniform glossiness and refined expression. The reliable scratch resistance on both glossy and semi-glossy prints makes them easy to handle during framing, packaging, transportation and display. These advancements make the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 one of Canon’s most advanced and sophisticated printing solutions to date.

Whether printing proofs or working in an educational environment such as a photography school or university, the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 eliminates the need to outsource for larger prints. Sharing the same print head, inks and software as larger models (imagePROGRAF PRO-6600, PRO-4600, and PRO-2600), the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 ensures complete consistency across different print sizes from 17″ all the way to 60″ wide. This makes it the ideal choice for photographers who want the flexibility of a smaller set-up for proofing, while retaining the ability to easily scale up to larger formats at a professional lab. It also partners perfectly with Canon’s Professional Print & Layout software, offering a seamless workflows so photographers can print with confidence.

The printer features the iconic red line, signifying high performance and follows the release of the flagship EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II cameras last month. From capture to print, photographers can trust Canon to deliver exceptional tools for every step of their creative journey.

Available from September 2024, this new model marks a milestone in Canon’s history of innovation in the imaging industry, setting a new standard for professional photo printing. Accredited photographers attending Visa pour l’Image in Perpignan, France, can visit the Canon experience centre at the festival’s headquarters to get an image from their portfolio printed on the new imagePROGRAF PRO-1100.

[1] Eleven out of the twelve inks are newly developed. The matte black is the same as the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 [2] When using Canon Photo Paper Pro Platinum. Predicted value calculated in accordance with the indoor light resistance test method and life evaluation criteria of the digital colour photographic print image preservation evaluation method (JEITA CP-3901B) published by JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association).

