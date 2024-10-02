Canon Showcases Enhanced End-to-End Product Lineup at International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2024

As part of our ‘Closer to Our Customers’ strategy, we showcased our latest advancements including the EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS C400&EOSC80 to 25 key customers from across Africa; We aimed to equip our customers with firsthand experience of the diverse products, including Canon’s Multicam Solutions (www.Canon-CNA.com), empowering them to tailor strategies, enhance workflows, and improve efficiency.

Canon Central&North Africa returned to the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) took place at the RAI Amsterdam, 13 – 16 September 2024. At this year’s show, Canon showcased its very latest innovations in imaging technology designed to empower broadcasters and content creators to push creative boundaries and deliver exceptional visual experiences.

Following a summer of momentous launches including the Canon EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, and the EOS C400, and with more advancements in the pipeline, the convention offered attendees a first look at the latest products. From professional cinema and PTZ cameras to an extended VR range, the entire breadth of the Canon portfolio was showcased at IBC to explore and experience.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Central&North Africa, said: Canon has had a groundbreaking year, setting a new standard for professional of all levels. As part of our ‘Closer to Our Customers’ strategy, we’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase our latest advancements, including the EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, and EOS C400, to 25 key customers from various parts of Africa. From Kenya and Nigeria to Egypt, Morocco, Central African region and beyond, we welcomed customers representing diverse industries, including broadcast, cinema, rental houses, education, and government institutions.

Our goal was to equip our African customers with firsthand experience of our products and solutions, enabling them to tailor their strategies to meet the unique needs of the African market. By highlighting the breadth of our portfolio and the cutting-edge capabilities of our equipment, we aim to empower our customers to drive their businesses forward. Additionally, we also highlighted Canon’s Multicam Solutions, which enhance workflows by offering operational, management, and cost efficiencies, allowing users to optimize processes and improve overall efficiency.

Whether it’s virtual production, remote workflows, or other emerging trends, we remain dedicated to ensuring everyone, from individual creators to those part of large-scale productions, benefit from our advancements.

This year, we were particularly honoured to welcome the talented Nigerian cinematographer and filmmaker, Nora Awolowo, who experienced her first visit to IBC. As one of the few individuals to exclusively experience the EOS C80 prior to the event, Nora’s participation underscores our commitment to nurturing and empowering creative professionals from Africa. By providing opportunities for direct engagement with industry experts and networking with peers, we aim to foster a vibrant and innovative community within the region.”

Building on last year’s success, the stand was made up of multiple zones giving visitors the chance to get hands-on with a host of Canon products. This included a Multi-Cam zone, RF System zone, Virtual Production Workflow space and PTZ Wall. Canon’s team of experts were on hand to guide users through the experience, answer questions and showcase the full capability of the products on display.

Empowering broadcasters to embrace the future of visual storytelling

Canon focused on key areas where its technology is helping drive the industry forward, including the latest large format cameras and lenses built to capture breathtaking visuals with incredible detail and cinematic depth of field.

The EOS C400 launched earlier this year is the first high-end RF mount Cinema EOS camera, ushering in a groundbreaking new era. The EOS C400 enables operators to access the full suite of features typically associated with larger scale production cameras without the burden of size, weight or attaching additional modules.

The PTZ area included an extensive list of products that showcased the powerful image quality and operability of the full range of indoor and outdoor PTZ products and applications from Canon. The CR-N100, CR-N300, CR-N500 and CR-X300, controllers, as well as Canon Auto Loop and Auto Tracking, will all be exhibited for visitors.

Mirrorless cameras setting new standards for performance and creativity

Canon’s flag bearers for the EOS R System – the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II – were showcased giving attendees the chance to try out features such as the new ‘Accelerated Capture’ imaging platform and new Dual Pixel Intelligent AF.

EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II offer video in 12-bit RAW recording internally to the memory card as well as using Cinema EOS Movie Recording formats alongside Canon Log 2 and 3 with proxy video recording that is now fully supported between two cards. This takes professional video production to new heights, delivering outstanding quality and creative flexibility no matter the scenario.

Virtual production workflows

The versatile Flex Zoom lens lineup including the CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F / FP and CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S / SP that are future-proofed for 8K productions as well as providing greater flexibility for 4K due to the additional detail and high resolution they provide. For VR, the new RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE lens makes it easier than ever to create 3D VR footage. The compact lens boasts a wide 144-degree field of view and large depth of field, simplifying set-up and keeping the subject in focus. Also on display were the RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE and RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lenses, further showcasing the possibilities for immersive content creation.

Cover more from studios to stadiums with expanded range of lenses

Beyond VR, over the last few months, Canon has been expanding its lens offering. The Lens Showcase Zone demonstrates Canon’s commitment to innovation and empowering users to capture stunning footage whether that’s in the great outdoors or in studio. On display were familiar lenses alongside new releases such as the CJ27ex7.3B IASE T lens which features the widest coverage and telephoto reach currently on the market in its category, along with new hybrid products such as the RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z.

For Cine lenses, the recently unveiled CN7x17 KAS T cine servo lens were on display, showcasing an upgraded drive unit that revolutionises the future of Canon’s lens offering.

For more information about IBC, visit: https://apo-opa.co/3TSO5pk

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group – PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3BuwHBd) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com