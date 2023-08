On August 26, Gabon’s Ali Bongo will be standing for a third term in office as president of the Central African country. Bongo has been in office since his father died in 2009. Six of the country’s biggest opposition parties have coalesced into the coalition movement Alternance 2023 to challenge the incumbent. The platform’s consensus candidate is Albert Ondo Ossa, a 69-year-old economics professor and cabinet minister under the older Bongo.

