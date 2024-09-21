Can Africa’s Football Body become Financially Self-sustainable?

When one of Africa’s Richest Men, Patrice Motsepe, took charge in 2021 Caf had debts of $40-50m. Now that deficit is under $10m. This is thanks to an increase in Nations Cup sponsors and television rights, as well as the financial input from Saudi Arabia. “The benefits of what we are doing will really be seen three, five or seven years down the line,” said Motsepe. The billionaire took charge of the organisation when replacing Madagascar’s Ahmad, whose reign was marred by becoming the first Caf president to be banned by Fifa for ethics abuses, including misappropriation of funds.

