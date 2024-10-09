Cameroon’s Government Insists President Paul Biya is Alive and Well

Cameroon’s government has asserted that President Paul Biya, 91, is in “excellent” health despite his long absence from public view, which has sparked speculation regarding his condition. Biya has not appeared publicly since September 8, when he attended the China-Africa forum in Beijing. Consequently, he has missed several significant events, including the United Nations General Assembly. Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, head of Cameroon’s civil cabinet, stated that the president continues to perform his duties from Geneva, where he has reportedly remained since his visit to China. Ayolo condemned the rumors surrounding Biya’s health as the work of “mischievous individuals.” In another statement, government spokesperson René Sadi added that Biya is expected to return to Cameroon “in the next few days,” dismissing health concerns as “pure fantasy.”



SOURCE: AP NEWS

