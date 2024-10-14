Cameroon’s Energy Future: Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) to Present Investment Opportunities at African Energy Week (AEW) 2024

Cameroon has recently attracted a wave of independent explorers embarking on new exploration activities and developing marginal fields, in collaboration with national oil company Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH). At the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference in Cape Town this November, SNH Executive General Manager Adolphe Moudiki will shed light on these developments, showcasing SNH’s strategic partnerships and its commitment to unlocking Cameroon’s full hydrocarbon potential.

Moudiki will deliver a presentation on the investment opportunities in Cameroon’s exploration and production sector, with a focus on advancing exploration drilling, monetizing natural gas and enhancing regional energy security. Moudiki will be accompanied by a high-level SNH delegation led by Nicholas Fofang, Gas Development Manager, and comprising Messrs Christophe Atangana, Exploration Manager, Martial Djiani, Petroleum Information Center Deputy Manager and Adolphe Maloh, Head of Promotion of Mining Domain Department.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

In partnership with international operators, SNH is working to revitalize the country’s exploration sector, focusing on established hydrocarbon plays. Anglo-French independent Perenco recently signed a new 20-year PSC to continue developing the Rio del Rey Basin, which has produced more than one billion barrels of oil to date and holds an estimated 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in remaining reserves. London-based independent Tower Resources is also spearheading exploration in the Rio del Ray Basin under its Thali PSC, which encompasses at least four distinct plays systems. The first exploration phase of the license has been extended through February 2025, with the NJOM-3 expected to be spudded in early-2025. Tower Resources is currently exploring farm-out options to secure funding for the drilling program and is also in discussions with various banks to arrange long-term financing for three additional wells planned for the offshore Njonjji structure, as well as one short-term project.

SNH’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will provide valuable insights into Cameroon’s ongoing projects, with a focus on gas commercialization. In July 2024, Perenco launched its first gas-to-industry supply project in Central Africa with the Bipaga Gas Processing Center. The facility, which sources gas from the offshore Sanaga South field and is connected by an SNH-operated pipeline, supplies a Chinese ceramics plant, marking a significant milestone in Cameroon’s use of gas to power industrial development. AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will serve as a platform for SNH to showcase these achievements and present future plans for boosting gas exports, advancing infrastructure projects and driving sustainable economic growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.