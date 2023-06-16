Calls for Sudanese Rape Victins to Get Help

Rape survivors in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are struggling to get hold of emergency contraception and abortion medication. Access to a warehouse where 47,000 medical post-rape kits are stored has been cut off since the conflict began in April. Women are using social media to share information about where to find drugs to prevent pregnancies and infections – or are using herbal remedies. The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), which supplies the kits, said it could not say which forces, the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were preventing access to the building. Post-rape kits are often distributed in conflict situations. They include emergency medication, such as the morning-after pill, and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), used to prevent HIV infection.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN