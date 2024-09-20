Calls for Slavery Reparations Intensify Ahead of Commonwealth Summit

Britain faces mounting pressure to address reparations for the transatlantic slave trade as the Commonwealth heads of government meeting approaches in October. Calls for reparations have always existed but never without the current traction. In fact, all three candidates for Commonwealth secretary-general—Shirley Botchwey of Ghana, Joshua Setipa of Lesotho, and Gambia’s Mamadou Tangara—support reparative justice. The call for reparations comes amid growing global advocacy for addressing historical injustices, which gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. While King Charles, then-Prince Charles, expressed deep sorrow for the slave trade at the 2022 summit, Britain has so far rejected reparations. Nevertheless, many expect Britain to face increasing demands for a meaningful response, with reparations becoming a key issue for the Commonwealth’s future direction.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

Share it!