Calling All Young African Entrepreneurs! Applications Now Open For The 2025 Anzisha Prize

A special call for young entrepreneurs in the green industry space to apply

35 entrepreneurs in Africa will be selected to join the Anzisha Prize fellowship

A special call is made to green entrepreneurs from Southern Africa to apply

Past entrepreneurs have created more than 5400 jobs, raised capital and won numerous industry awards

The deadline to apply is 8 November 2024.

The Anzisha Prize, Africa’s leading program for young entrepreneurs has announced that applications for the 2025 cohort are now open! Aspiring African changemakers aged 15 to 22, who are running jobs generative businesses are encouraged to apply.

Shaping your future, shaping Africa: Join the Fellowship

35 exceptional young entrepreneurs will be selected for a transformative multiyear fellowship experience. Fellows will receive business support which includes business coaching, experiential learning and resources to help them develop and scale their ventures.

The venture building fellowship is a multi-year program that celebrates and rewards business growth. During the fellowship, the performance of the business and the entrepreneur is tracked. Businesses that show exemplary growth and initiative are rewarded with benefits and services such as short courses, cloud services and cash stipends. At the end of the second year, entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses and successes for a chance to win their share of prizes to the value of $50 000. The Grand Prizes are split into 4 categories: the job creation, revenue growth, storytelling and integrating systems and processes. At the end of the fellowship, the fellows will graduate and join the prestigious Anzisha Prize alumni network.

This year, the Anzisha Prize is placing a special emphasis on green entrepreneurs. “We are looking for passionate individuals who are tackling environmental challenges with innovative and sustainable business solutions”, said Didi Onwu, Managing Editor of the Anzisha Prize, saying that green entrepreneurs are an essential part of the solution to more than just climate and environmental action, but for a sustainable economic future.

The program is searching for green entrepreneurs who show environmental awareness through renewable energy, agriculture, waste management and recycling initiatives and more that have a deep understanding of the issues and a commitment to finding solutions. These young entrepreneurs should also be at the forefront of social responsibility – dedicating their enterprising action to creating positive social and environmental impact alongside financial success.

Become a changemaker: Join a legacy of success

Since 2011, the Anzisha Prize has empowered hundreds of young entrepreneurs across Africa. Anzisha Prize alumni have gone on to create businesses that are transforming their communities, generating jobs, and attracting investment.

“Application season is always one of the most important times for us as we get to welcome into our fellowship, incredible young people from across the continent building enterprising solutions to the continents chronic joblessness crisis which is rife among the youth. It is encouraging to know that they already have solutionist attitude towards the problem, and therefore ours is to support them,” adds Suzan Kibirige, Selection and Digital Campaigns Manager.

“The green businesses that are run by young people should help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, conserve resources, and protect ecosystems,” says Onwu. She quotes recent research by the Boston Consulting Group, indicating that “Africa’s green industry could generate 3.3 million new and direct jobs.”

Since 2011, the Anzisha Prize, a partnership between Mastercard Foundation and African Leadership Academy, has supported and celebrated the entrepreneurial endeavours of very young people. To date, 130 of these fellows have created 8708 employment opportunities and have raised over $6 million in investments.

This partnership with Mastercard Foundation and the Africa Leadership Academy, creating a platform for young entrepreneurs to chart a path to successfully creating a sustainable economic future for themselves and their fellow citizens, has fostered an incredible feat that has brought about a valuable change. Young job creators are encouraged to apply for this opportunity so that the Anzisha Prize can continue its crucial work of supporting their efforts.

Ready to Apply? Here is what you need to do:

Download the application guide from the Anzisha Prize website: https://anzishaprize.org/

Submit your application by November 8, 2024

For more information on the Anzisha Prize, to apply and to nominate an entrepreneur, please visit the Anzisha Prize website:

➢ Website: www.anzishaprize.org/apply

➢ Facebook: www.facebook.com/anzishaprize