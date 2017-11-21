Calling Aid & Development Innovators in Africa

Enter Innovator of the Year Competition

The Aid & International Development Forum is currently accepting nominations for the Innovator of the Year Award. This competition celebrates individuals, who have introduced game-changing initiatives, created research or inventions that have made an impact on the humanitarian aid and development sectors in Africa over the past year.

The aim is to recognise individuals for their inspiring leadership, forward thinking, creative problem-solving and implementation of innovative programmes that have helped drive Africa’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.

The nominee can be one person or a team however only one representative will be required to accept the award on the team’s behalf.

Click here to download the nomination form.

Completed nomination forms must be sent to awards@aidforum.org with “Innovator of the Year Award” in the subject line by 31st December 2017.

The winner will be announced on 28 February 2018 at the 3rd annual Aid & Development Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. The recipient of the award will benefit from extensive media coverage and industry recognition for their achievements in humanitarian aid and development in Africa.

Criteria for the AIDF Innovator of the Year Award:

Inspired innovation: nominees should exhibit a thoughtful, creative and innovative approach to resolving humanitarian and development challenges in Africa over the past year

Proven impact: the initiatives, research or inventions that nominees have introduced or implemented should demonstrate a positive impact on solving humanitarian aid and development challenges in Africa

Building on success: nominees should be looking to enhance and grow the impact of their initiatives, research or inventions to accelerate Africa’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goals, including future plans to take their idea to the next level

If your nominee is shortlisted they should be prepared to attend the awards ceremony on 28 February 2018 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya

AIDF Innovator of the Year Award – Timeline:

Application deadline 31 December 2017

Finalists shortlisted 15 January 2018

Voting 16 January -20 February 2018

Winners announced 28 February 2018

For more information about the AIDF Innovator of the Year Award, eligibility, criteria and timelines, please visit http://africa.aidforum.org/awards