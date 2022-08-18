Nominations for the 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Awards are now open. These are the only pan-African industry awards that recognize and celebrate change-makers and innovations pioneered by Africans, in Africa, for African travel, tourism, hospitality, and aviation industries. The awards ceremony will run as part of the 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum to be held in Gaborone, Botswana from 24 to 26 October.
Nominations for the awards will run from 16 August to 14 September 2022. Both self-nominations and nominations by other people are acceptable. Categories for the awards nominations include Leading in Progressive Policies Award, Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award, Outstanding Africa Tourism Media & Marketing Award, Women in Leadership Award, Championing Sustainability Award, Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award, Outstanding Accommodation Facility/Group Award, Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award and Destination Africa – Lifetime Award.
Winners of the awards will be announced at the 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (www.tourismleadershipforum.africa) to be hosted by Botswana Tourism Organisation under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism.
ATLF is a gathering of industry thought leaders that aims to advance entrepreneurship, women and youth empowerment and recognise industry changemakers through the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards. As a Pan-African forum, ATLF and awards are used by African tourism industry leaders as a platform for advocacy, learning, sharing of experiences and knowledge, and ultimately devising firm implementable actions to stimulate intra-Africa travel growth and development.