Cabinet Secretary Health Hosts Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) Delegation to Advance Community Health and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Goals

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, today hosted a delegation from The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) led by CEO Kate Hampton. 

The discussions focused on scaling up community health initiatives, digitization, performance management, and maternal and newborn health, all aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). 

The CS expressed gratitude to CIFF for their support in equipping Community Health Promoters (CHPs) with kits, providing training, and establishing Primary Care Networks. 

Also in attendance were PS Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, PS Medical Services Harry Kimtai, as well as other Directors and senior leadership from the Ministry of Health. 

