Bybit’s User Base Booms, Exceeds 15 Million with a 50% Increase in Mere Months￼

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 10 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, announced a 50% increase in its global user base, growing from 10 million users in Q3, 2022 to 15 million to date. Bybit has released next-level products to create a winning streak — just like the Oracle Red Bull Racing car showpiece in its new Dubai office.

Bybit announced the grand opening of its global headquarters in Dubai on April 18th, signaling its large investment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The opening of the new headquarters is part of the company’s broader strategy to build on its position as the second-largest crypto exchange in the region.

Bybit has attracted new users through a range of products, suiting all types of investors. Those more interested in earning yield can now take advantage of Bybit Lending, which launched May 2 and has seen lenders earn triple-digit APR. And lenders’ capital is protected as all borrowers must post collateral equal to or greater than the loan amount.

Given the innovation at Bybit, it’s no wonder Sui chose the exchange’s new token sale platform, ByStarter, as one of only three exchanges to host the crowd sale of its highly anticipated SUI token. And Bybit recently unveiled its AI program: Tools Discovery, which provides personalized product and strategy recommendations tailored to individual trading habits and preferences.

Top traders love the exchange’s new Position Builder, which allows clients to build positions easily using the full range of derivative products and trading strategies. Bybit also expanded its partnership with Paradigm, the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, to launch delta-1 spreads trading on USDT-margined instruments.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to make Bybit a top-performing crypto exchange with next-level opportunities from passive income to derivatives trading,” said Ben Zhou co-founder and CEO. “We are thrilled that our efforts have paid off, with Bybit hitting 15 million users globally just as we opened our global headquarters in Dubai. We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and growth, solidifying our position as a heavyweight player in the global crypto exchange market.”

