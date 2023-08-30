Bybit’s New Launchpad 3.0: Pioneering Transparent Cryptocurrency Launches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirate, 30 August 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled a revamped launchpad where early investors can buy promising new projects at favorable prices.

Bybit Launchpad 3.0 is a pioneering token launch platform that offers investors the exclusive opportunity for early access to new and pre-listed tokens from promising projects, directly accessible on the Bybit platform. The platform is a bridge, connecting project developers with potential investors and ensuring a more streamlined and transparent token launch process.

To participate, investors commit specific amounts of Mantle (MNT) or Tether (USDT) towards each new project, resulting in the acquisition of new tokens. After the commitment period is over, the initial sums are returned. Bybit Launchpad 3.0 is open to users who have successfully completed Identity Verification Level 1 requisites and have deposited MNT or USDT into their Bybit Wallet.

For those seeking more opportunities, Bybit Launchpad 3.0 offers a chance to earn additional allocations. Users can achieve this by maintaining a higher average daily Spot trading volume, providing enhanced prospects for participating and benefiting from the launch.

“Bybit Launchpad 3.0 is bringing innovative blockchain projects to the forefront,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are providing direct access to pre-listing rounds and facilitating the acquisition of new tokens. These tokens then seamlessly transition to trading on Bybit’s trading platform.”

As the first Mantle Network project to feature on the Bybit Launchpad 3.0, Cashtree is Indonesia’s top mobile advertising platform. It has become one of the most reliable platforms to connect brands and advertisers with users with a user base of over 20 million.

The platform has now integrated the Cashtree Token (CTT) into its structure, using Mantle’s Layer 2 infrastructure to transition to a blockchain-based rewards system. With a focus on becoming a gateway to the crypto world, CTT will introduce users to Web3, offering loyalty programs, GameFi, and financial services.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

