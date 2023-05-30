Bybit Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, 29 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has received in-principle approval by Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). This latest approval highlights Bybit’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in emerging and dynamic markets.

The in-principle approval subjects Bybit to pre-conditions leading to permanent authorization upon Bybit’s completion of the full application process. With this approval, Bybit will be allowed to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and provide Custody Services at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a gateway to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a fast-growing market that is rapidly embracing cryptocurrencies. The region has established itself as a hub for cryptocurrencies, mining, and blockchain development. Bybit recognizes the potential of this market and is excited to offer its services to customers in Kazakhstan and CIS.

“It has always been our primary objective to operate our business in compliance with relevant rules and regulations. Bybit firmly supports the regulatory objective of establishing a compliant, secure, and transparent cryptocurrency industry to benefit users.” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are delighted to receive an in-principle approval from AFSA. We believe in the promising potential of the CIS and are eager to open up our world-class trading platform for crypto enthusiasts in the region. We are committed to continuing to improve the cryptocurrency industry’s standards and provide a valuable experience to our customers.”

Bybit is committed to operating in line with regulatory frameworks and aspires to have a presence in the AIFC, which leads the way as a progressive fintech jurisdiction and provides a regulatory framework for crypto in CIS countries.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

