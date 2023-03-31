Bybit Launches Optimized ETH Staking Ahead of Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates 31st March 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, launched its new Web3 Staking Pool today, enabling users to take advantage of the exchange’s uncomplicated ETH staking options in time for Ethereum network’s much anticipated Shanghai upgrade.

The staking pool drastically simplifies the process of adding liquidity to premier decentralized finance protocol Curve Finance from 11 steps to just three and saves transaction fees, too. The added benefits could lead to an ETH staking APR of up to 6.5%. And Bybit users don’t even need to buy ETH as the product can be accessed using BTC, USDT and USDC balances.

According to Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, “By introducing our Web3 Staking Pool via a dedicated landing page, we are making it easier for users to interact with decentralized finance and gain more rewards for their assets. Essentially, we are offering single-sided staking, which boosts the APR of ETH.”

“The highly liquid and trading-integrated ETH staking options we will be rolling out around the time of Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade will open up many new opportunities for our users,” Zhou added. “By offering convenience and transparency, our users will gain more control over how they manage their funds and grow their wealth in the Web3 era.”

Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is also the theme of two special trading events hosted by Bybit. Both events kick off on April 4th at 10:00 am (UTC) and run until April 21 and 25, respectively.

Firstly, the ETH Shanghai Upgrade Trading Bash opens the door for Bybit users trading any ETH-related derivatives (perpetuals, inverse or futures contracts) to share in a total prize pool of 450,000 USDC. Secondly, by entering Bybit’s Supreme Scorer 2023, users have the chance to predict the price movement of eight different ETH-related trading pairs and share in the 80,000 USDT bonus pool.

Bybit is proud to offer Web3 integrations that create a simple, streamlined user experience and bring next level opportunities and products to institutions, crypto-natives and newcomers alike.

More from Bybit

Ethereum Shanghai Landing PageWhat Impact Will Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Have On ETH and Crypto Markets?How to Buy ETH

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow Bybit’s social media platforms on

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media enquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

The post Bybit Launches Optimized ETH Staking Ahead of Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade appeared first on African Media Agency.