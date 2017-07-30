Top 10 Business News

Why Mentorship Matters in Africa
“We help them achieve whatever goals they set for themselves through mentorship…You can never underestimate the value of empowering and educating a woman because, in turn, she will do the same for generations.”
How Africa Can Use China To Its Advantage
The impact of isolated successes could be turned into a multiplier effect if African nations were to follow the Ethiopian example. With the change in its economic policies in 2008, allowing more Chinese investment into the manufacturing sector, its capacity has expanded.
Tanzania Issues $190bn Fine For Mining Giant
Acacia, the London-based gold mining firm, was hit with the extraordinary fine by Tanzania’s government for allegedly operating in the country illegally and also for failing to fully disclose its export earnings over a 17-year span between 2000 and 2017.
Big Investments Are Pouring Into Solar
Venture capital investment in solar power in Africa is up 10X in 3 years. 500,000 homes in Kenya are solar powered.
Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Still Amongst the Best
Fundo Soberano de Angola, has retained a high ranking on the latest Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute Transparency Index. Scoring 8 out of 10, the fund cemented its place in the league of better-managed sovereign wealth funds.
South Africa’s Harrods Closes Shop
Department store Stuttafords fell victim of a global shift to online retail and a domestic economic slump that has put brands such as Ted Baker and Gap beyond its customers’ reach.
Why An Average Congolese National Is Among The Poorest On the Planet
Despite being Africa’s biggest copper producer and the world’s leading source of cobalt with “up to $10 billion” worth of those minerals mined and sold abroad, an investigation by Global Witness, the anti-corruption charity, shows that “as little as 6%” of DR Congo’s annual mining exports reach the national budget.
Alibaba’s Jack Ma Wants A Piece Of The Kenyan Pie
He was thoroughly impressed by the calibre of entrepreneur that he came across in Kenya, while the broadband infrastructure and speeds also surprised the e-commerce tycoon, so much so, that he is considering investing in the country.
South Africa’s Whites Only Community Launches New Currency
Ora notes are technically vouchers, pegged to the South African rand, which expire after three years. The digital version will be accessible via an app that allows users to buy “e-ora” from the central bank, and then trade them with each other and local businesses on smartphones.
Live the Luxurious Life in South Africa
The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to many of South Africa’s most expensive locations, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive area in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live the luxurious life in Johannesburg’s most expensive towns, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.