Burna Boy, Afrobeats Stars Take Center Stage at NBA All-Star Game

February 26, 2023

If there were any doubts about Afrobeats being a worldwide sensation, the recent halftime show at the NBA All-Star game put them to rest. For an adoring crowd, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema showcased some of the best of the musical genre, solidifying its spot at the top of the charts. Grammy-winning Burna Boy was first to perform, telling the crowd, “I’m about to take you on a journey through Africa without even going on a plane.” For Tems, it caps off a whirlwind month, as she recently made history by being the first Nigerian artist to get an Oscar nomination, for her work on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” – a song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She also won her first Grammy on February 5 for her collaboration with Drake and Future on “Wait For U.” Meanwhile, musician, rapper, and singer Rema is enjoying chart-topping success with his hit “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez.

CNN

