Burkina Faso’s government, led by Interim President Ibrahim Traore, has vowed a decisive response against terrorists following a deadly attack in Barsalogho by the al-Qaeda-affiliated group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM). This attack, one of the deadliest this year, led to the deaths of over 200 soldiers and civilians, intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region. The government has pledged to provide medical and humanitarian aid to the victims, but public anger is growing over the perceived inadequacy of its response to the attack. The attack highlights the escalating jihadist violence that has plagued the country since 2015, causing over 20,000 deaths. Despite the junta’s efforts, including partnerships with Russia as well as the mobilization of civilian forces, the security situation remains dire. Human rights abuses by security forces have complicated efforts to combat terrorism, as they have resulted in more people joining the jihadist groups.



SOURCE: DW

Share it!