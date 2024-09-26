Burkina Faso Junta Says It Foiled a Coup Attempt

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta claims to have foiled a plot to destabilize the country, allegedly involving foreign powers and individuals residing in Ivory Coast. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana revealed the plot on national television, stating that it was devised by Burkinabe civilians and servicemen living abroad. According to the minister, these persons funded and trained armed groups and devised a three-part plot to destabilize the country. Sana claimed that the plot’s first phase was the jihadist attack in central Burkina Faso last month, which killed at least 100 people. He then claimed that planned attacks on the presidential palace, a military drone base, and an airport were part of the second and third phases of the plot but were prevented. Sana did not provide evidence for his claims and they remain unverified.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

