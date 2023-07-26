Burkina Faso Gives Go-ahead for New Malaria Vaccine 

The health authorities approved malaria vaccine to be used on young children offering hope that millions of lives can be saved. The R21 vaccine has already been approved in Ghana and Nigeria. Malaria is the leading cause of infant mortality in Burkina Faso, and Health Minister Robert Kargougou says this new vaccine will be an extremely important tool in the effort to eliminate the disease. Researchers say trials involving 5,000 children have been successful. The R21 vaccine will be available for children aged between five months and 36 months – and each dose is likely to cost a couple of US dollars. The Serum Institute of India can produce two million doses a year, and a factory is also to be built in Ghana which has already approved use of the vaccine along with Nigeria.

SOURCE: BBC