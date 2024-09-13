Building skills and capacity for the delivery of quality healthcare in Ethiopia

With $1.3 million in funding from the World Bank’s International Development Association, UNOPS will provide comprehensive training programmes and workshops as well as arrange travel for study visits aimed at enhancing grant management knowledge, skills and competencies for Ministry of Health staff.

“Investing in the skills and capabilities of the Ministry of Health workforce is essential for driving long-term success and improving service delivery,” said Worknesh Mekonnen, Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Ethiopia.

The project will help enhance the skills and competencies of Ministry of Health staff, ensuring they are equipped to meet the evolving needs of the public.

