The Nigeria Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for 6-7 February 2023 at Lagos-Nigeria and will bring forth a C-level platform that will concentrate on Cybersecurity strategies and the evolving threat landscape. The summit will discuss cybersecurity solutions across verticals from Government and Ministry to Banking and Finance, Telecom and Energy, Healthcare, E-commerce and IT.

The main focus of this 2-day summit would be in Cybersecurity Leadership & Upskilling, Risk Mitigation, Cloud Security, AI for Enterprise Security, Critical Infrastructure, Biometrics and Identity, Threat Intelligence and Malwares.

With the new normal of shifting to the digital world, the cybersecurity industry has not adapted to the countless new threats that we now face on the digital front. With billions of dollars being lost to cybercrime annually, Cybersecurity is the need of the hour. NCS 2023 will have expert speakers and panelists discussing every aspect of infosec and the threats we now face in the evolving landscape of the digital world.

The Nigeria Cybersecurity Summit 2023, brings together CISOs from top companies, cybersecurity specialists, and top ethical hackers, to discuss, deliberate and share the best practices prevalent in the industry. Up to 250 senior experts ranging from Members of the board, C-level executives, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors and Heads of departments from Cybersecurity industry will be in attendance at the event.

NCS 2023 will host multiple panel discussions and fireside chats for an in-depth understanding of the cybersecurity functions in organizations and the best way to leverage technology to combat threats & breaches. The Panel discussions taking place are below:

National Security, Cyber Threats & Governance: The emergence of Security Culture in Africa

The necessary Revolution required in the cybersecurity infrastructure of the Banking & Finance sector to adapt to the rapidly evolving cyber threats

De-mystifying Data Security and understanding the role of Data Privacy and regulations

CISO Panel: Building a resilient Cybersecurity Strategy (will include upskilling as a subtopic)

Deep dive into Infrastructure Security for Telecom and ISPs

The Essential Pillars of Cloud Security and How to stay ahead of Cyber Breaches

To register and attend, please visit https://nigeriacybersecuritysummit.com/