Euromoney Conferences, the world’s leading organiser of conferences for cross-border investment and capital markets and co-host, the Bank of Ghana, will hold the inaugural Euromoney Ghana/West Africa Conference on 25 September in Accra.

A stellar line-up of speakers from Ghana, West Africa and further afield will discuss how fintech and innovation are coming together and driving a fundamental reshaping of the financial services industry. The choice of Ghana as a country to host this conference reaffirms its efforts in embracing innovative and disruptive technology as a tool for financial inclusion.

The Bank of Ghana noted that current trends driving the transformation of the payment systems include diverse economic, financial, and public policy factors. Partnerships between financial institutions and FinTechs are now providing innovative financial services to the public, in response to the increasing demand for digital payment products.

Odeta Konomi, Director of African Conferences at Euromoney Conferences, commented: “We are honoured to co-host this event with the Bank of Ghana. With confirmed participation from H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, Republic of Ghana; Dr Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana; and other leading players in finance and technology, the Euromoney Ghana/West Africa Conference will be an unmissable event in the region’s financial calendar.”

Sponsors of the event include Standard Chartered Bank (Lead Sponsor); Vodafone and Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited (Co-Sponsors); African Development Bank Group (Africa Regional Partner); KPMG and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (Supporting Organisations).

For more information, to view the agenda, and to apply for your place, please visit the Euromoney Conferences website. Euromoney Conferences invites interested participants to join the debate and to voice their opinions on the conference themes on Twitter, using the hashtag #emGhana.