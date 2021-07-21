British Primate Released into the African Bush

Top 10 News / July 21, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Thirteen-year-old Joshi has spent his entire life in a British safari park, but he’s now being given a new start – and family – in the jungle of Congo-Brazzaville. He was chosen to make the journey because of his calm and gentle nature. Learning to live in the wild isn’t straightforward so he’s being trained by two young wild-born gorillas, orphaned when their mothers were killed for bushmeat. Amos Courage of the Aspinall Foundation says it’s hoped he may also be able to steal a few female gorillas from another group: “because mild-mannered gorillas are attractive to females too.”

SOURCE: BBC

