British Man Wanted by Nigeria Denies Allegations of Intent to Overthrow the Government

Andrew Wynne, a British national, has expressed confusion after the Nigerian police accused him of plotting to overthrow the government and declared him a fugitive. The police claim Wynne, alongside a Nigerian co-conspirator, built sleeper cells to destabilize Nigeria following last month’s cost-of-living protests. A bounty of $6,000 has been placed on both men. Speaking from the UK, Wynne denied the allegations, stating he has run a bookshop in Abuja for 25 years without issues and is willing to cooperate with Nigerian authorities. The accusations surfaced on the same day that 10 Nigerians were charged with treason for participating in the “10 Days of Rage” protests. Police also allege Wynne rented space at the Nigeria Labour Congress headquarters and founded a school to mask his activities. However, Wynne maintains he is unaware of being a fugitive and is open to discussions with the authorities.

SOURCE: BBC