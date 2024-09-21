British Fugitive Sent to Answer Corruption Case in South African Court

Michael Lomas was extradited to South Africa and landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning. Lomas is a former Kusile contractor wanted in connection with the R745-million Eskom paid to Tubular Construction Project that exposed Eskom to R1.4-billion in costs as per the escalation of the contract at the Kusile power station. At the airport, Lomas, in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace, was accompanied by members of the SAPS Interpol extradition unit. He faces several charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and offering and receiving unauthorised gratifications. It is alleged that the bribes were paid to secure contracts at the power utility. It is further alleged that Lomas facilitated the gratification. The alleged corrupt dealings occurred between 2014 and 2017.

