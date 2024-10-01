British Army to Probe Rape and Murder Allegations against Troops

The British Army is launching an inquiry into allegations of serious misconduct by soldiers stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK). The investigation follows accusations of rape, murder, and exploitation of local women, including claims involving Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman murdered in 2012, whose case remains unresolved. Despite prior bans on misconduct and promises of action, accusations suggest widespread misconduct persists. An ITV documentary, which aired on Sunday, highlighted the abuse, with women and girls as young as 13 allegedly being raped by British soldiers. According to a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson, the defense secretary is committed to pursuing justice for Wanjiru’s family and has directed that the department fully cooperate with Kenyan authorities on the matter. The inquiry will also assess if troops have violated a ban on paying for sex abroad.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!