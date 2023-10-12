Britain’s King Charles III Will Meet with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi

Charles will address “painful aspects” of Britain’s colonial past, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. During the four-day visit, scheduled for October 31 to November 3, Charles and Ruto will tour the Nairobi National Park and attend a state banquet. The two are expected to discuss the climate crisis, the importance of conservation efforts and working together on national security, Chris Fitzgerald, the king’s deputy private secretary, said in a press conference. Charles will also acknowledge the fraught history between the two nations a decade after Britain paid reparations for the horrors of the Mau Mau uprising of the 1950s, a conflict in which thousands of Kenyans were slain by British authorities. The meeting comes as Kenya celebrates 60 years of independence from Britain. Nairobi is Charles’s latest destination for diplomacy after successful royal tours in Germany in March and France last month.

SOURCE: VOA