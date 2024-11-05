Britain’s Foreign Secretary Reframes Reparations Debate During Trip to Nigeria

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has reiterated the UK government’s stance on reparations for slavery, stating that it is “not about the transfer of cash.” Speaking during a recent visit to Nigeria, he acknowledged the horrors of slavery but expressed that people are more concerned with building a positive future. Lammy, himself a descendant of enslaved people, urged countries to focus on the future and avoid debating reparations. He highlighted that Britain’s approach toward African nations is evolving and will promote “respectful partnerships” aimed at sustainable growth rather than immediate economic solutions. The UK has faced calls from former colonies for reparatory justice, most recently at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where King Charles III urged leaders to address inequality by learning from history rather than focusing on financial restitution. However, it has maintained that it has no intention to pay reparations.



SOURCE: AP NEWS