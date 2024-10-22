Bringing Streaming to the Mainstream

Television is in the midst of its latest game-changing technology shift – this time from the traditional linear, direct-to-home (DTH) content distribution model to the over-the-top or OTT approach.

OTT – or streaming – offers flexibility, and means users are no longer tied to a specific device or location to consume content.

The power of access is now in the hands of the customer, who can choose what to watch, when, and how much of it. This is an advantage for large content providers. At MultiChoice Africa, for instance, streaming on-demand is the perfect way to give customers access to our self-produced local content library of 84 000 hours.

Innovating for a better experience

The shift to streaming and OTT also comes with new challenges, however. Faced with thousands of hours of content, viewers may be overwhelmed. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning allow us to solve this, surfacing and recommending customised selections of content based on viewing behaviour.

To do this effectively, UX design must build upon AI data insights, to shape the content experience in ways that are both personalised and attuned to industry trends.



Because audience preferences can now be observed and understood in real time, it’s also important that in-house UX teams be deeply integrated with product and tech teams. This has been our approach with our ongoing MultiChoice UI design refinements.



Another AI application in the broader content space is in building efficiencies that allow millions of viewers to watch content in their local languages.



At MultiChoice, have been able to train AI for subtitling in several regional languages, enabling us to automate translations for entire series of content. This capability has already been deployed for Swahili translations in Kenya, on the Showmax platform, as well as in two vernacular languages in Nigeria.



The next step is to use AI to automate the audio dubbing of content into African regional languages to further bolster the content that we already deliver in those languages.

As an Africa-wide content provider, MultiChoice also understands that our customers face very real data challenges. We have therefore been forced to innovate to alleviate this pain point, and to find value and efficiencies for our customers through technology.

Data compression is one solution we have found. To address the distance factor, we have found partners that will allow us to cache content closer to our various user communities. We have created nodes closer to those regions that will copy content from source locations in South Africa before relaying it to the end user.

Adapted bit rate is another practical solution to data challenges. With this in place, picture quality adapts dynamically along with internet fluctuations, while ensuring that the stream remains uninterrupted. We also allow users to select bit rates and stream qualities according to their needs, to optimise their data use.

We have also formed partnerships with telcos across Africa to package our content with their data offers. It is a time of great innovation in the market.

Buffering and latency solutions

A related technology challenge is latency issues, which will be familiar to anyone who has been watching live TV during a power outage. The streaming lags and buffering effects that often result can be a real inconvenience. To address this, we have implemented a low-latency solution with one of our partners. Again, the goal is for streaming to have the same latency quality as DTH or linear satellite TV.

In our approach to solving this, we set ourselves the goal of getting our buffering rate to below the industry standard in developed countries, which is 0.72%. The buffering rate represents the percentage of time that a device is buffering, instead of playing content. We have already achieved an average of 0.31% and we are confident of achieving further gains.

We are also working to optimise our configuration to ensure that our OTT platforms receive our stream before satellite receives the stream, to gain additional seconds, and compensate for the discrepancy.

If we are going to bring streaming into the mainstream, I believe it should have the same high-quality viewing experience as satellite.

Another technological discrepancy is lags in the content delivery times between DTH and streaming. We conducted a study of major international players in “first world” markets, and found that streaming delivery was often between 20 and 25 seconds behind satellite.

In our quest to align these two platforms, we have managed to get lags down to five seconds, and we are on course to drop them even further, so that our steaming speed is on par with our decoder broadcasts. This confirms that African streaming services are now among the global leaders in this space.

The next phase of innovation in the TV space is already upon us. Thanks to streaming innovation, the medium is now ubiquitous – accessible everywhere we go.

But for that transition to be real, for it to represent real evolution, we must use all the technology and expertise at our disposal to ensure streaming is as good, as fast, and as seamless as the technology that came before it. And even more entertaining!

Then, it becomes time for the next transition. And that process is already underway. It’s an exciting time for television.