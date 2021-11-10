- Holoeyes’ virtual reality platform fuses technology and medicine enabling medical staff to share complex information intuitively and with greater understanding and transparency than conventional 2D imaging techniques
- Remote and secure conferencing technology enables physician to consult, collaborate and share data
- Founded in 2020, Abdul Latif Jameel Health was created as a response to the ongoing global disparity in access to modern medical care, most notably across emerging economies of the developing world. The Jameel Family’s healthcare activities began with the founding of the non-profit Abdul Latif Jameel Rehabilitation Hospital in Jeddah in 1997.
Abdul Latif Jameel Health (through Abdul Latif Jameel General Trading Co., Japan (ALJGT)) has announced a new strategic collaboration with Holoeyes Inc. for the distribution of their innovative 3D virtual reality (VR) technology surgery support system and medical education software to a potential market of over 2.4 million physician across the selected Middle East and African countries.
This new collaboration aims to contribute to the enhanced efficiency and safety of surgery, improving standards and the quality of medical education through advanced medical imaging technology.
Holoeyes has developed VR software suite that dramatically enhances medical treatments to achieve this. The suite includes:
- Holoeyes XR: a multi-person interface that can be used for conferencing, consulting, surgical training and also to assist in obtaining a patient’s informed consent.
- Holoeyes Edu: specifically tailored for medical and nursing students and medical residents to drive education and training.
- Holoeyes VS: for secure multi-physician remote conferencing (building in Holoeyes MD and XR)
- Holoeyes MD: the core technology application to create the VR models and enable recordings, slicing, layering and annotation including augmented reality markers.
When performing complex medical treatments and surgery, it is important to accurately recognize the position of the problem and its positional relationship with surrounding blood vessels and organs. Currently, medical images such as CT and MRI are used to understand patients’ anatomical information. However, understanding the intricate structure of the human body based on two-dimensional imaging requires significant experience and training.
Particularly in the field of surgery, verbal instruction alone for young doctors on advanced surgical skills and know-how is no substitute for 3D experience.
In the midst of the current global pandemic, the demand for high quality online tutoring for medical education has rapidly accelerated. However, physical medical practice remains indispensable for students to acquire and practice surgical skills and achieving this same level through e-learning alone is a major challenge. The Holoeyes product suite provides a VR platform to support surgical and medical education to universities and medical institutions both in Japan and overseas.
Holoeyes 3D models are used for preoperative simulations and intraoperative support for understanding anatomical structure around the target problem. Users can freely move around in the VR space and see the doctor’s movements, procedures, and 3D models from all angles.
Users can also record the surgeons’ movements and techniques in three-dimensional space, and relive them later in the Holoeyes’ VR platform, effectively sharing the skills and knowledge from real cases has become possible.
This makes the learning of such clinical skills available anytime, anywhere by VR medical education content that can be simply used on smart devices.
As a part of very exciting initiatives, Abdul Latif Jameel General Trading will together with Holoeyes aim to develop new educational content and training tools using VR technology for the dental industry. First target is to conduct product trial with dental colleges and clinics locally in Japan. Ultimately, ALJGT aims to widely promote new educational content and training tools through unique alliance between universities and dentists in Japan and across Middle East and Africa and beyond.
Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Founder and CEO/CTO Naoji TANIGUCHI (谷口 直嗣), said: “Our Holoeyes platform is a synthesis between leading-edge technology and medicine, designed to enhance understanding amongst those working in the medical and healthcare fields.
We’re proud to partner with Abdul Latif Jameel Health to take this innovation into more territories accelerating access to the most up to date surgical techniques and educating physicians of the future.”
Shigeki ENAMI (榎並滋喜) President, Abdul Latif Jameel General Trading Co., said “This collaboration between Abdul Latif Jameel Health and Holoeyes will not only benefit the Middle East and Africa, but we also aim to jointly develop new deployment markets for the innovative technology here in Japan, beginning with dental – we have an exciting future of possibilities together.”
Akram Bouchenaki, Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Health further commented: “At Abdul Latif Jameel Health we’re partnering with those innovators sharing our vision for greater healthcare inclusivity in areas of the world with unmet needs and that present a sustainable opportunity – where we can add tangible value to both the community and for our partners. I’m excited to say that Holoeyes’ technology and ambition is a very clear fit for is both.”