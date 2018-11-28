Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Tunisian brik is a popular dish that incorporates flaky dough filled with a variety of savory ingredients.

Traditionally, malsouqa dough is used to create brik, but the more available phyllo pastry is commonly used as a replacement. Brik is usually made with layers of laminated pastry, to achieve a crunchy, layered texture.

The pockets are filled with stuffing, skilfully folded, then shortly fried in deep oil or baked in an oven. The most common filling is tuna-based, enriched with traditional North African spices such as cilantro, chilis, pepper, or coriander seeds. A raw egg is often placed on top of the tuna filling, the pastry is carefully folded, and the egg partially cooks inside the flaky pastry.

Other fillings can also include minced meat, anchovies, chicken, or various vegetables. Since this Tunisian classic is usually deep-fried, lemon wedges are a standard accompaniment to a plate of hot briks. The pastry is drizzled with lemon juice, which provides a hint of necessary freshness to the dish. Standard Tunisian wedding tradition suggests that the potential future husband is served an egg brik, and is supposed to eat it without dripping in order to be allowed to wed the bride.

A plate of brik is commonly served as a Ramadan meal, but it is usually consumed throughout the year. Brik is always served fresh and hot.